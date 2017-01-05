L'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France

1937 : fondation de l’orchestre par la radiodiffusion française.

1954 : le Théâtre des Champs-Élysées accueille la saison de l’orchestre, dirigé par Bigot, Cluytens, Dervaux, Desormières, Horenstein, Inghelbrecht, Krips, Kubelik, Leibowitz, Munch, Paray, Rosenthal, Sawallisch, Scherchen, etc., et les compositeurs Copland, Jolivet, Tomasi, Villa-Lobos…

1976 : refondation de l’orchestre, permettant à l’effectif de se partager simultanément en plusieurs formations ; Gilbert Amy en est le premier directeur musical, Emmanuel Krivine le premier chef invité.

1984 : Marek Janowski prend la direction musicale de l’orchestre. Il dirigera la Tétralogie de Wagner (au Théâtre du Châtelet et au Théâtre des Champs-Élysées) pour la première fois à Paris depuis 1957.

2000 : Myung-Whun Chung est nommé directeur musical.

2001 : Pierre Boulez dirige l’orchestre pour la première fois.

2003 : premier concert de Mikko Franck à la tête de l’orchestre.

2004-2005 : cycle Mahler au Théâtre des Champs-Élysées sous la direction de Myung-Whun Chung.

2005 : Gustavo Dudamel et Valery Gergiev dirigent l’orchestre pour la première fois.

2006 : réouverture de la Salle Pleyel qui accueille l’orchestre en résidence. Début du partenariat avec France Télévisions (« Les Clefs de l’orchestre » de Jean-François Zygel).

2007 : les musiciens de l’orchestre et Myung-Whun Chung sont nommés ambassadeurs de l’Unicef.

2008 : Myung-Whun Chung et l’orchestre fêtent le centenaire de Messiaen.

2009 : ArteLiveWeb et l’orchestre s’associent pour diffuser un concert par mois.

2010 : l’orchestre et Myung-Whun Chung sont invités sur les deux continents américains, à Shanghaï (dans le cadre de l’exposition universelle), à Taïwan, et en Russie (Moscou et Saint-Pétersbourg).

2011 : Esa-Pekka Salonen dirige quatre programmes en résidence avec l’orchestre dans le cadre du festival Présences. L’orchestre se produit en Allemagne et aux BBC Proms de Londres.

2012 : concert avec l’Orchestre Unhasu de Corée du Nord et Myung-Whun Chung. Intégrale des symphonies de Brahms dirigée par Gustavo Dudamel.

2013 : Mikko Franck est nommé pour succéder à Myung-Whun Chung à partir de septembre 2015. Tournée de trois semaines en Chine, en Corée et au Japon.

2014 : Gustavo Dudamel dirige le Requiem de Berlioz à Notre-Dame de Paris, Esa- Pekka Salonen les Gurrelieder de Schönberg Salle Pleyel.

2015 : Myung-Whun Chung dirige l’orchestre à Cologne puis au Musikverein de Vienne et à la Philharmonie de Berlin avec Maxim Vengerov en soliste. Septembre : Mikko Franck devient le directeur musical de l’orchestre.

2015-2016 : Mikko Franck présente sa première saison en tant que directeur musical en proposant quinze programmes, dont une carte blanche au compositeur Magnus Lindberg, des œuvres de Rautavaara, Sibelius, Debussy, Mahler, Messiaen, Dutilleux, etc., et Madama Butterfly aux Chorégies d’Orange.

2016-2017 : de prestigieux artistes tels que Karita Mattila, Hilary Hahn, Renaud Capuçon, Edgar Moreau, Lahav Shani, Dmitri Masleev, etc. participent à la saison de l’orchestre.

Novembre : tournée européenne en compagnie d’Hilary Hahn (Philharmonie de Berlin, Munich, Cologne, Vienne).

Mai : tournée en Asie (Chine, Corée du sud, Hong Kong).



L’Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France bénéficie du soutien d’un partenaire principal, Amundi, et de fidèles partenaires réunis au sein de la Fondation Musique et Radio.

1937: founding of the orchestra by Radiodiffusion française (French radio authority).

1954: the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées hosts the orchestra season, conducted by Bigot, Cluytens, Dervaux, Desormières, Horenstein, Inghelbrecht, Krips, Kubelik, Leibowitz, Munch, Paray, Rosenthal, Sawallisch and Scherchen, as well as the composers Copland, Jolivet, Tomasi and Villa-Lobos, etc.

1976: refounding of the orchestra, allowing its members to be simultaneously divided between several musical formations; Gilbert Amy becomes its first musical director and Emmanuel Krivine the first guest conductor.

1984: Marek Janowski assumes the role of the orchestra's musical director. He would go on to conduct Wagner's Tetralogy at the Théâtre du Châtelet and the Théâtre des Champs Élysées, for the first time in Paris since 1957.

2000: Myung-Whun Chung is appointed musical director.

2001: Pierre Boulez conducts the orchestra for the first time. The orchestra embarks on a cycle of recordings for Deutsche Grammophon.

2004-2005: the Mahler cycle at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées conducted by Myung-Whun Chung

2005: Gustavo Dudamel and Valéry Gergiev conduct the orchestra for the first time.

2006: reopening of the Salle Pleyel which hosts the orchestra in residence for 20 to 25 programmes per season. Beginning of partnership with France Télévisions around the "Clefs de l'orchestre" programme presented by Jean-François Zygel.

2007: the orchestra's musicians and Myung-Whun Chung are appointed UNICEF ambassadors.

2008: Myung-Whun Chung and the orchestra celebrate the centenary of Olivier Messiaen's birth.

2009: ArteLiveWeb and the orchestra team up to broadcast a concert every month.

2010: the orchestra and Myung-Whun Chung celebrate ten years of collaboration. They are invited to both American continents, China, during the Shanghai World Expo, Taiwan, and Russia (Moscow and Saint-Petersburg).

2011: Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts four programmes in residence with the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra as part of the Présences festival. The Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra gives performances in Germany and at the BBC Proms in London.

2012: an exceptional concert with the Unhasu Orchestra from North Korea and Myung-Whun Chung. All of Brahms symphonies conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

April 2013: Mikko Franck is appointed to succeed Myung-Whun Chung as the orchestra's musical director as of September 2015. Three-week tour of China, South Korea and Japan.

2014: Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Berlioz Requiem at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and Esa-Pekka Salonen Gurre-Lieder by Schoenberg at the Salle Pleyel, while Myung-Whun Chung wins plaudits in the legendary Great Hall of the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory.

2015: in March, Myung-Whun Chung conducts his orchestra in Cologne then at the Musikverein concert hall in Vienna and at the Philharmonie in Berlin with Maxim Vengerov as soloist. In September, Mikko Franck becomes the orchestra's musical director.

2015/2016: Mikko Franck, who has conducted the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra since 2003, presents his first season as musical director featuring fifteen which reveal the scope of the repertoire championed by the Finnish conductor: Rautavaara, Korngold, Sibelius, Debussy, Mahler, Messiaen and Dutilleux… He will also conduct Madama Butterfly by Puccini at the Chorégies d’Orange in summer 2016.

2016/2017: Prestigious artists as Karita Mattila, Renaud Capuçon, Edgar Moreau, Lahav Shani, Dmitri Masleev will be featured this season.

The orchestra will be on tour on November in Europe and in May in South Korea and China with its Music Director, Mikko Franck.



The Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra enjoys the backing of a principal partner, Amundi, and faithful partners within the Fondation Musique et Radio.

